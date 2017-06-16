Did you know Perris native David Laws...

Did you know Perris native David Lawson? Vigil walk set Saturday for...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

David Josiah Lawson is flanked by his mother, right, and younger sister. Lawson was fatally stabbed early April 15, according to Arcata police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commune 7 hr trumpnoze 3
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) 7 hr sell camp david 2... 290
STD in D C, Report 7 hr whooeee hurts to pea 1
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Jun 14 SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Jun 14 METROLINK 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC