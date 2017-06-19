CHP identifies driver in fatal Arcata crash
The California Highway Patrol has identified Jarrod Waddle, 35, of Redding as the driver who died in the June 17 fatal vehicle crash on the U.S. Highway 101 south G Street exit in Arcata. On June 17, 2017 at approximately 0335 hours, a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV, exited US-101 southbound to South G Street at an undetermined speed.
