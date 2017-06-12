Board of supervisors, public weigh in...

Board of supervisors, public weigh in on future marijuana rules

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Humboldt County planning staff provide a review to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about proposed changes to the county's commercial marijuana laws. The draft regulations will be drafted in the coming months and are planned for adoption by the end of November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation 2 hr DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center 2 hr INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services 2 hr SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station 2 hr METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King 2 hr BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Jun 12 USA 288
News Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10) Jun 12 The wife 154
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC