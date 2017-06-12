Board of supervisors, public weigh in on future marijuana rules
Humboldt County planning staff provide a review to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about proposed changes to the county's commercial marijuana laws. The draft regulations will be drafted in the coming months and are planned for adoption by the end of November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|2 hr
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|2 hr
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|2 hr
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|2 hr
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|2 hr
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC