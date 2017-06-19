Board of supervisors, public weigh in on future marijuana rules
Humboldt County planning staff provide a review to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about proposed changes to the county's commercial marijuana laws. The draft regulations will be drafted in the coming months and are planned for adoption by the end of November.
