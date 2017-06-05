Art BeatSculpture Garden VarietySubje...

Art BeatSculpture Garden VarietySubjective Realities at the Sanctuary Arcata

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Viewing Subjective Realities at the Sanctuary Arcata feels like passing through a wind tunnel time machine. All major 20th-century sculptural tropes come at you at once, revenants with their wires crossed and their channels remixed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside 11 hr FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 11 hr RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park 11 hr CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Wed Talk To The Hand 24
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 24 Hoo Hoo 2
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... May 21 floyd 1994 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC