Art BeatSculpture Garden VarietySubjective Realities at the Sanctuary Arcata
Viewing Subjective Realities at the Sanctuary Arcata feels like passing through a wind tunnel time machine. All major 20th-century sculptural tropes come at you at once, revenants with their wires crossed and their channels remixed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|11 hr
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|11 hr
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Central/Watkins Business Park
|11 hr
|CENTRAL WATKINS RIV
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC