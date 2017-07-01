Area 1 Agency on Aging office to be c...

Area 1 Agency on Aging office to be closed Fridays

Effective July 1, 2017, Area 1 Agency on Aging's Eureka office will be closed on Fridays. The office will remain open to the public Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 4:30.

