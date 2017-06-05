Arcata to become sanctuary city

Arcata to become sanctuary city

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

On Wednesday evening the Arcata City Council adopted an ordinance making Arcata a sanctuary city, passed amended medical marijuana regulations, and unanimously approved of the formation of a reward fund for information in the David Josiah Lawson homicide investigation. All council members except Paul Pitino were present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside 15 hr FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 16 hr RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park 16 hr CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Wed Talk To The Hand 24
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 24 Hoo Hoo 2
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... May 21 floyd 1994 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC