Arcata to become sanctuary city
On Wednesday evening the Arcata City Council adopted an ordinance making Arcata a sanctuary city, passed amended medical marijuana regulations, and unanimously approved of the formation of a reward fund for information in the David Josiah Lawson homicide investigation. All council members except Paul Pitino were present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|15 hr
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|16 hr
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Central/Watkins Business Park
|16 hr
|CENTRAL WATKINS RIV
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC