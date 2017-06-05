Arcata murder trial testimony begins

On Monday morning, Billy Joe Giddings and Robert Louis Huntzinger faced their first day on trial for the robbery and murder of an Arcata resident. Giddings, 37, and Huntzinger, 36, are accused of killing Arcata resident Trevor Mark Harrison on May 9, 2015, at a home in the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue in Arcata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.