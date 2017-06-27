a Averagea fire season expected
A five-acre vegetation fire near McKinleyville on Monday was fully under control by around 7 p.m., Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor Ryan Sundberg wrote in a Facebook post, but officials across the North Coast remained vigilant as the region prepares for this year's fire season. The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions on public lands administered by its Arcata and Ukiah field offices across the North Coast on Monday and the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice ahead of what some local wildland fire chiefs expect to be an average fire season.
