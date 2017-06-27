a Averagea fire season expected

a Averagea fire season expected

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Times-Standard

A five-acre vegetation fire near McKinleyville on Monday was fully under control by around 7 p.m., Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor Ryan Sundberg wrote in a Facebook post, but officials across the North Coast remained vigilant as the region prepares for this year's fire season. The Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions on public lands administered by its Arcata and Ukiah field offices across the North Coast on Monday and the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice ahead of what some local wildland fire chiefs expect to be an average fire season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) 23 hr Elynn 15
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) Mon Contrail 998 265
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 25
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC