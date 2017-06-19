4 businesses damaged in 4th and A fire, 2 others have smoke and water damage
On Tuesday at 2:21 A.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported dumpster on fire at Fourth and A Streets. While responding, the Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch Center received additional 911 calls and upgraded the dispatch to a full structure fire response.
