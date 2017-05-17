The Club at Mill Creek construction to begin in coming weeks
The investigation into the cause of the unusual fire that completely destroyed an under-construction gym on Betty Court in McKinleyville in October 2016 is ongoing. New construction is set to begin in the coming weeks on the gym and fitness center for the Club at Mill Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|11 hr
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10)
|May 15
|young fart
|17
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC