The Club at Mill Creek construction to begin in coming weeks

Tuesday

The investigation into the cause of the unusual fire that completely destroyed an under-construction gym on Betty Court in McKinleyville in October 2016 is ongoing. New construction is set to begin in the coming weeks on the gym and fitness center for the Club at Mill Creek.

