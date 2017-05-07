Tensions Escalate During Saturday Protest in Arcata
For the second consecutive day, protesters descended on the Arcata Plaza on Saturday to demand justice in the killing of David Josiah Lawson. Arcata has been quiet today after protesters' chants echoed through the city's streets for two consecutive days, demanding justice for slain Humboldt State University sophomore David Josiah Lawson.
