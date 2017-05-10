Supes set penalties for marijuana reg...

Supes set penalties for marijuana regulation violators

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors directed Planning and Building Director John Ford on Tuesday to begin working with the many cannabis farmers who are violating the county's commercial marijuana rules and to assess fines as needed. The discussion came a little more than a week after Ford sent a letter to cannabis business applicants notifying them of what he called “pervasive” violations of county regulations by individuals who are starting new grows, expanding existing ones and erecting new structures before they have obtained permits.

