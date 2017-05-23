Supes OK change to tax code
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the cannabis tax ordinance Tuesday morning in order to provide greater clarity. The board also delayed making a decision on the consolidation of solid waste services in unincorporated areas of the county, including areas around Eureka, Arcata and Blue Lake until the June 13 meeting.
