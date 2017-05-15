Puppets promote literacy

The Humboldt Literacy Project will present Family Literacy Night Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third St. Quack and Wabbit Puppet Theater will present a musical story about cooperation and friendship. Audience participation is encouraged, creating a playful environment.

