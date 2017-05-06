Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for Josiah'
There are 1 comment on the North Coast Journal Weekly Politics story from Saturday May 6, titled Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for Josiah'. In it, North Coast Journal Weekly Politics reports that:
More than 100 people gathered in Arcata to demand "justice for Josiah" Lawson after a judge ruled there isn't enough evidence to hold his accused killer to stand trial. More than 100 people marched through Arcata last night to demand justice for slain Humboldt State University sophomore David Josiah Lawson and urge law enforcement to continue its investigation.
#1 Saturday May 6
Anyone blocking access to businesses should be arrested.
