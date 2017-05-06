Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'J...

Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for Josiah'

There are 1 comment on the North Coast Journal Weekly Politics story from Saturday May 6, titled Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for Josiah'. In it, North Coast Journal Weekly Politics reports that:

More than 100 people gathered in Arcata to demand "justice for Josiah" Lawson after a judge ruled there isn't enough evidence to hold his accused killer to stand trial. More than 100 people marched through Arcata last night to demand justice for slain Humboldt State University sophomore David Josiah Lawson and urge law enforcement to continue its investigation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Joshua

Mckinleyville, CA

#1 Saturday May 6
Anyone blocking access to businesses should be arrested.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08) May 12 Exposing Poulnott 32
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
News Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10) May 4 Flia 35
Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11) May 4 Kind one 65
Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07) Apr 30 Carlene 33
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Apr 30 RIVERSIDE TRANSIT... 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 29 slick 55
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC