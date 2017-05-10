Oyster Fest kickoff party planned

Oyster Fest kickoff party planned

Thursday May 11

The Arcata Main Street Oyster Festival will host its third annual Oyster Fest Kick-Off Party on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jacoby's Storehouse Plaza View Room, 791 Eighth St. Oyster farmers from Humboldt Bay will be shucking oysters on the half shell, including appetizers and a no-host bar with local beverages. Oyster Fest 2017 Poster Contest submissions and vintage Oyster Fest posters will be on display along with information about local oyster farming.

