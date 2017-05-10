Oyster Fest kickoff party planned
The Arcata Main Street Oyster Festival will host its third annual Oyster Fest Kick-Off Party on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jacoby's Storehouse Plaza View Room, 791 Eighth St. Oyster farmers from Humboldt Bay will be shucking oysters on the half shell, including appetizers and a no-host bar with local beverages. Oyster Fest 2017 Poster Contest submissions and vintage Oyster Fest posters will be on display along with information about local oyster farming.
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
