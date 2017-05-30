Ninth Circuit panel reverses dismissa...

Ninth Circuit panel reverses dismissal of Redwood Park 420 suit

Friday May 26

A three-judge federal appellate court panel today reversed the dismissal of a case challenging the city of Arcata's practice of closing of Redwood Park on the marijuana holiday of April 20 . The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel stated in its ruling that Arcata resident Gregory Allen should have been allowed by the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to amend his original complaint to show that the closure of the park violated his First Amendment rights in 2013 and 2014.

