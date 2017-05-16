Music Tonight - Tuesday, May 16
I'm told there's some "cutting edge music" in the Scottish tradition happening tonight as a part of the Crib Concert Series at 7 p.m. in Arcata. Now I'm not hip enough to know where these exclusive house concerts take place but if you're interested, email c [email protected] for more information.
