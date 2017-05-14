Music Tonight - Sunday, May 14

In case you didn't party hard enough last night and are up early this morning, head to the Arcata Community Center to hear the 60-singer-strong Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir doing its thing. AIGC is joined by the AIGC Youth Choir and A Company of Voices around 10 a.m. Tickets are $18 at the door but kids under 5 get in for free.

