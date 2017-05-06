Music Tonight - Saturday, May 6
Slather on the sunblock as today is the second annual Humboldt Steel Pan Festival . This festival in Blue Lake's Perigot park will go from noon until about 5 p.m. and features some amazingly talented local artists raising money for steel pan programs in local elementary schools.
