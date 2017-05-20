Music Tonight - Saturday, May 20

Music Tonight - Saturday, May 20

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

One of the more cheekily named local bands, For Folk's Sake - or is it For Folks' Sake? - are at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. and for free. Enjoy the show, the local beer and feel free to let me know how to spell the band's name correctly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brothers Painting Mon Anoush Barzegar 1
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Mon RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center Mon UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Mon elaine 386
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... May 21 floyd 1994 1
16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) May 20 666 Armo 589
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC