Music Tonight - Saturday, May 20
One of the more cheekily named local bands, For Folk's Sake - or is it For Folks' Sake? - are at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. and for free. Enjoy the show, the local beer and feel free to let me know how to spell the band's name correctly.
