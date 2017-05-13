Music Tonight - Saturday, May 13

Music Tonight - Saturday, May 13

Saturday May 13

Some Home Cookin' is on the menu tonight up at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. Joyce, Fred, Tim and Gary will get you moving while you dance the evening away in the waning Blue Lake sunshine . It's a free show, so have a blast.

