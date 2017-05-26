Music Tonight - Friday, May 26

Thick grooves are on the bill at The Arcata Theatre Lounge around 8 p.m. courtesy of local reggae jammers The Dubbadubs along with Stonechild and trippy-pysch DJs The Desert Dwellers . Harnessing exotic instruments, eastern scales and reverb-drenched foreign female vocals, these dwellers of the desert bring you something you might hear in a yoga tent at Burning Man in the midday once the mushrooms start to kick in.

