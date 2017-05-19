Music Tonight - Friday, May 19
Sticking with Blue Lake, you'll find the country stylings of Cadillac Ranch at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. Same deal as usual, it's free and all ages, but feel free to tip the band. The RLA Trio is hosting its third show in the Westhaven Center for the Arts Jazz Series at 7 p.m. The featured artist this evening is Francis Vanek who is a "superb saxophonist," according to none other than the S.F. Chronicle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive
|5 hr
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|666 Armo
|589
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|Wed
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10)
|May 15
|young fart
|17
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC