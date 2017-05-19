Music Tonight - Friday, May 19

Music Tonight - Friday, May 19

Sticking with Blue Lake, you'll find the country stylings of Cadillac Ranch at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. Same deal as usual, it's free and all ages, but feel free to tip the band. The RLA Trio is hosting its third show in the Westhaven Center for the Arts Jazz Series at 7 p.m. The featured artist this evening is Francis Vanek who is a "superb saxophonist," according to none other than the S.F. Chronicle .

