Mothera s Day services features music and more
The Lutheran Church of Arcata - at 151 E. 16th St. - will hold its annual Dixieland Jazz service and Mother's Day celebration Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The Humboldt Dixieland Allstars, a seven-piece Dixieland jazz band made up of veteran musicians, will perform new Orleans-based music. To complete the Louisiana-style reverie, French Market-style beignets and café au lait will be served after the service at what organizers bill as the closest thing to Cafe Du Monde that Humboldt County has ever seen.
