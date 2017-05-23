Lively told investigating officer: a I didna t know Ia d get chargeda
Jesse Simpson was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Shelter Cove in early May. Eric Lively, who is accused of hitting Simpson intentionally, has pleaded not guilty to a felony homicide charge. During Eric Lively's preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol officers testified that he admitted to hitting Jesse Simpson with his pickup truck in Shelter Cove on May 3. “He saw his neighbor Jesse mowing the lawn, he accelerated and the collision occurred,” CHP officer JC Lopez testified.
