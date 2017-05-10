Lively pleads not guilty to murder
Eric Lively pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday afternoon in the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka. He is accused of intentionally hitting Shelter Cove resident Jesse Earl Simpson, 42, on May 3 with a vehicle which led to his death.
