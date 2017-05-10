Hundreds hold campus walkout at HSU

Hundreds hold campus walkout at HSU

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Times-Standard

Humboldt State African American Center for Academic Excellence interim coordinator Kenya James Nunley raises her fist to applause during a walk out demonstration against discrimination in the community on Tuesday at noon on the Humboldt State University quad. As the Humboldt State University clock tower struck noon on Tuesday there were already about 100 people gathered on the campus quad in anticipation of a walkout to protest discrimination in the community and demand justice for David Josiah Lawson.

