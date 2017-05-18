Huffman Arcata High School student wins Congressional Art Competition
Today Congressman Jared Huffman announced Maximiliano Gambin, a student from Arcata High School, as the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. Gambin is a participant of Arcata Arts Institute, a pre-professional program for students dedicated to the arts.
