Headwaters trails now open
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Little South Fork Elk River Trail near Eureka provides opportunities for a variety of hikes, including a paved section with interpretive signs detailing the story of Falk, a historic lumber town. Experienced hikers can traverse the entire length of the trail, a10-mile round trip that includes a steep loop through a grove of ancient redwood trees.
