Gusts to continue through weekend; thousands lose power
Thousands of PG&E customers lost power Saturday as winds reached peaks of about 50 miles per hour along the coast. Over 3,200 customers in Humboldt County lost power as trees connected with power lines, according to PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez.
