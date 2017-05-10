Eureka circus performance prompts protest at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds
Before the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus began its performance in Eureka on Friday evening, a group of protestors stood outside the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to call for a boycott of circuses that use animal performers. Within the last decade, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus has been cited multiple times by the U.S. Department of Agriculture including poor handling of its animals, failing to provide enough food to animals and failing to develop a plan for veterinary care after two tiger cubs died and a group of elephants temporarily escaped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|Apr 30
|Carlene
|33
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC