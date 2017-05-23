County unemployment rate lowest in decades
The latest local labor report for April shows Humboldt County had the lowest unemployment rate in nearly three decades at about 3.9 percent, according to California Employment Development Department North Coast Labor Market Consultant Randy Weaver. “Looking back to 1990 in the historical labor force and employment data, I can find no time in that period in which the county experienced an unemployment rate as low as this month's rate,” Weaver wrote in an emailed news release on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brothers Painting
|Mon
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Mon
|RTA
|2
|Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center
|Mon
|UNIVERSITY VILLAG...
|35
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Mon
|elaine
|386
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|666 Armo
|589
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC