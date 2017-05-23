County unemployment rate lowest in decades

The latest local labor report for April shows Humboldt County had the lowest unemployment rate in nearly three decades at about 3.9 percent, according to California Employment Development Department North Coast Labor Market Consultant Randy Weaver. “Looking back to 1990 in the historical labor force and employment data, I can find no time in that period in which the county experienced an unemployment rate as low as this month's rate,” Weaver wrote in an emailed news release on Friday.

