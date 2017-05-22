Conflict Counsel attorney appointed to Humboldt County Superior Court

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Gregory J. Elvine-Kreis to a judgeship in the Humboldt County Superior Court. Elvine-Kreis, 47, of Arcata, has been supervising attorney at the Humboldt County Public Defender's Office since 2013, where he served as a deputy public defender from 2010 to 2013.

