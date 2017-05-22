Conflict Counsel attorney appointed t...

Conflict Counsel attorney appointed to Humboldt County Superior Court

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Times-Standard

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Gregory J. Elvine-Kreis to a judgeship in the Humboldt County Superior Court. Elvine-Kreis, 47, of Arcata, has been supervising attorney at the Humboldt County Public Defender's Office since 2013, where he served as a deputy public defender from 2010 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center 1 hr UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 5
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) 3 hr elaine 386
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... Sun floyd 1994 1
16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive Sat TrumP4Ever 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) Sat 666 Armo 589
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... May 17 MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10) May 15 young fart 17
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC