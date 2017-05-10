Arcata police arrest suspected tree v...

Arcata police arrest suspected tree vandal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times-Standard

On May 13 at about 3:50 p.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department were investigating the recent vandalism to multiple trees in the downtown area of Arcata. Acting on recently obtained security footage from the Intermodal Transit Facility, the main bus station in Arcata, officers had identified a possible suspect, Kenyatta Jones, age 42 of Arcata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 1 hr 666 Armo 589
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... Wed MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10) May 15 young fart 17
News Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08) May 12 Exposing Poulnott 32
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 6 Joshua 1
News Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10) May 4 Flia 35
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC