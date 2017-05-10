Arcata police arrest suspected tree vandal

On May 13 at about 3:50 p.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department were investigating the recent vandalism to multiple trees in the downtown area of Arcata. Acting on recently obtained security footage from the Intermodal Transit Facility, the main bus station in Arcata, officers had identified a possible suspect, Kenyatta Jones, age 42 of Arcata.

