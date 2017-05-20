Arcata Moves Forward With Sanctuary C...

Arcata Moves Forward With Sanctuary City Status

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The Arcata City Council took the first steps toward becoming a sanctuary city this week in a reversal of position from one month ago when a divided board stopped just short of the declaration. After the 4-1 vote on May 16, Councilmember Michael Winkler stated he supported the body of the ordinance but cast his dissenting vote due to fears the specific wording of sanctuary city would "put a weapon in Trump's hands."

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
16 Big Statues of Trump Arrive 7 hr TrumP4Ever 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 12 hr 666 Armo 589
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... Wed MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10) May 15 young fart 17
News Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08) May 12 Exposing Poulnott 32
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... May 8 Uhg-hippos 23
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 6 Joshua 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC