Appellate court panel considers reviving Arcata 420 lawsuit
A small group of people gather in Redwood Park in Arcata on April 20, 2016, where once thousands had come in past years to celebrate the marijuana holiday. A lawsuit that challenged Arcata's practice of closing Redwood Park during the marijuana holiday on April 20 in recent years could return to court after a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments by Humboldt County attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|4 hr
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Chris
|263
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Chris
|23
|KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Join up
|5
|Review: Brothers Painting
|Mon
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Mon
|RTA
|2
|Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center
|Mon
|UNIVERSITY VILLAG...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC