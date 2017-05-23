Appellate court panel considers reviv...

Appellate court panel considers reviving Arcata 420 lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Times-Standard

A small group of people gather in Redwood Park in Arcata on April 20, 2016, where once thousands had come in past years to celebrate the marijuana holiday. A lawsuit that challenged Arcata's practice of closing Redwood Park during the marijuana holiday on April 20 in recent years could return to court after a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments by Humboldt County attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... 4 hr Hoo Hoo 2
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) 4 hr Chris 263
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) 5 hr Chris 23
KKK Gathering at Clam Beach Saturday Night (Sep '12) 5 hr Join up 5
Review: Brothers Painting Mon Anoush Barzegar 1
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Mon RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center Mon UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC