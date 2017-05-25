AAI Flow Fashion Show
Arcata Arts Institute's fashion design students show off their creations at the AAI Flow Fashion Show this Saturday, May 27 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Arcata Theatre Lounge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|Wed
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|4
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC