$10K reward announced to find Josiah Lawson's killer
Charmaine Michelle Lawson, the mother of the 19-year-old Humboldt State University student who police say was stabbed to death last month, is still looking for her son's killer and offering a ten-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest. With tears in her eyes, Lawson stood beside friends and family, and spoke to about 50 HSU students and staff during a press conference at that campus' UC quad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|21 hr
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Skateboards wrecking public property (Oct '10)
|May 15
|young fart
|17
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|May 12
|Exposing Poulnott
|32
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|May 8
|Uhg-hippos
|23
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 6
|Joshua
|1
|Eureka Police officers serve multiple warrants (Sep '10)
|May 4
|Flia
|35
|Grateful Dead were a Satanic Cult (Feb '11)
|May 4
|Kind one
|65
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC