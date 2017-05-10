$10K reward announced to find Josiah ...

$10K reward announced to find Josiah Lawson's killer

Charmaine Michelle Lawson, the mother of the 19-year-old Humboldt State University student who police say was stabbed to death last month, is still looking for her son's killer and offering a ten-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest. With tears in her eyes, Lawson stood beside friends and family, and spoke to about 50 HSU students and staff during a press conference at that campus' UC quad.

