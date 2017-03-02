Wheetley Feted as Arcata Council Moves Forward With Appointment
Now former Arcata Councilmember Mark Wheetley was sent off with a standing ovation and a proclamation honoring the volunteer soccer coach's 12 years of elected public service at his last meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Susan Ornelas read the accolades for the soon-to-be Fortuna city manager, which described Wheetley as an "easy to work with and level-headed councilmember" who acted as a "voice for families and a champion for Arcata youth."
