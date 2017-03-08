Two-Time Presidential Candidate to Sp...

Two-Time Presidential Candidate to Speak at Riverside City College

Dr. Jill Stein , the Green Party's 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate, will speak at Riverside City College on Wednesday, March 15, at 1 pm on the steps of the Martin Luther King Building. Stein, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, will be discussing her thoughts on the political movement in the country as well as discussing the importance of grassroots organizing.

