Two senior artists take part in art show

Two lifelong North Coast artists have combined their talents for a special show this month at the Fire Arts Center in Arcata. Louise Campbell, 87, and Connie Butler, 80, are showing an array of ceramic sculptures as part of their show, “Animal Wisdom,” which runs through April 2. A longtime resident of Humboldt County, Butler has worked for years making large public sculptures in black walnut, as well as smaller pieces in various woods, plaster and soapstone.

