The SetlistThe Substitute

The SetlistThe Substitute

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

One of the many things in life that make me feel overwhelming guilt is the fact that I don't make it out to many shows these days. What makes me feel even guiltier is the fact that I write about a 1,000 words a week trying to get you to go out to live shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 20 hr hood roll 821
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 28 chuck perlee 16
News Understanding Islam: A community conversation Feb 14 no molesto my pup 5
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan '17 Darth 17
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC