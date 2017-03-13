The SetlistDon't Let Me Fall
Wild Otis launches its CD Don't Let Me Fall at Redwood Curtain Brewery at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. It's one of those great weekends where we have a chance to hear one of our hardworking local bands draw a line in the musical sand and commit its work into a recorded snapshot of time. All that's a silly way of saying, Wild Otis is releasing its debut album called Don't Let Me Fall on Jazz Helmet Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|giant lobo
|828
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Priscilla
|9
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Darth
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC