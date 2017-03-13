The SetlistDon't Let Me Fall

Wild Otis launches its CD Don't Let Me Fall at Redwood Curtain Brewery at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. It's one of those great weekends where we have a chance to hear one of our hardworking local bands draw a line in the musical sand and commit its work into a recorded snapshot of time. All that's a silly way of saying, Wild Otis is releasing its debut album called Don't Let Me Fall on Jazz Helmet Records.

