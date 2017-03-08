Supes approve Measure Z funding requests for Arcata, Trinidad
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Arcata and Trinidad to use previously allocated Measure Z funds for new purposes. Arcata sought to use its $35,000 in unspent Measure Z funds to purchase a 2017 hybrid Ford Fusion to be used by the Arcata Police Department's juvenile diversion counselors to travel between northern county schools.
