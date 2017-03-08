Overdose reversal drug struggles amon...

Overdose reversal drug struggles among increasing cost, stigma

Tuesday Mar 7

Access to the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been a high priority for Humboldt County officials, health care organizations and nonprofits since officials noticed the rate of overdose deaths locally was three times higher than the national rate. That's been the case for the past 15 years.

