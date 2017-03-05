Music Tonight - Sunday, Mar. 05

Music Tonight - Sunday, Mar. 05

Sunday

Dirtwire, featuring Beats Antique alum, brings its "world instrumentation into rhythm with electronic beats" that will get the dance floor bumping at the Arcata Theatre Lounge to wrap up our weekend. Joining this 9:30 p.m. bill is Lapa, a Russian-born classical violinist now based out of Portland, who blends his classical stylings with electronic music for a something one could call Mozart grooves.

