Music Tonight - Saturday, March 11
The artists formerly known as The Honky Tonk Detours are at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. and for free. Feel free to call them The Detours - one of the original names of The Who, for what it's worth - and welcome somewhat new member Marc Jeffares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Priscilla
|9
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Eric
|15
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar 7
|Cdm03
|9
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC