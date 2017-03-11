Music Tonight - Saturday, March 11

Music Tonight - Saturday, March 11

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The artists formerly known as The Honky Tonk Detours are at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. and for free. Feel free to call them The Detours - one of the original names of The Who, for what it's worth - and welcome somewhat new member Marc Jeffares.

Arcata, CA

