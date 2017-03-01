Jill Stein will speak next week at UC Davis
Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party presidential nominee, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in 2 Wellman Hall at UC Davis. Her local visit is part of an eight-day speaking tour stretching from Arcata to San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Tue
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Feb 13
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Darth
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC